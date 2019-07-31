Driver got out of ticket by claiming he was an FBI agent. Now he must pay $1,000 fine

Jarrod M. Andra, 36, of Milan, Kansas Sumner County Sheriff's office

A Kansas man who claimed to a sheriff’s deputy that he was a federal agent got out of a speeding ticket. But now he has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for impersonating an agent.

Jarrod M. Andra, 36, of Milan, was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation in addition to the fine, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Andra previously pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of impersonating an agent.

Andra was pulled over for speeding Nov. 30 by a Sumner County Sheriff’s Office deputy, prosecutors said. He admitted in his plea that he told the deputy he was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and gave her a fake FBI identification card with his photo.

“In response to (Andra’s) false claims the deputy decided not to issue the defendant a speeding citation and, therefore, the defendant received something of value for his false claims of FBI employment,” the plea deal states.

As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped a second charge of making a false statement, court documents show. Prosecutors had alleged Andra lied to real FBI agents.

“It’s always been up to the discretion of our deputies to issue tickets or warnings,” said Capt. Mike Westmoreland of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. “... It’s not mandatory that we write tickets on every stop.”