Police arrest 2 in Sunday shooting of teenage brothers outside home

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a pair of teenage brothers outside of their north Wichita home Sunday evening.

“The Wichita Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Rogers Gomez . . . of Wichita on one count of aggravated battery, and also arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile,” Officer Charley Davidson said at a briefing Wednesday morning.

Davidson said a 17-year-old male and his 19-year-old brother were outside of their home in the 2300 block of North Mascot at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by a vehicle.

“A white Chrysler 300 approached the residence, was occupied by four individuals, which included Gomez and also the 17-year-old arrestee,” Davidson said.

“Gomez and the 17-year-old arrestee exited the vehicle, shots were fired towards the brothers, which struck the 17-year-old (victim) in the abdomen and the second, 19-year-old, in the foot.”

Both were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said.

“This was not a random incident, and case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office,” he said, noting that both arrestees are documented gang members.

Davidson said the case is still active, and to his knowledge, police have not made contact with either of the other two people who were in the Chrysler.