Wichita man admits he threatened anti-abortion group’s employees with rape and murder

A Wichita man has admitted to threatening to rape and murder the employees of an anti-abortion group, federal prosecutors said.

Christopher M. Thompson, 22, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of making a threat, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. In his plea, Thompson admitted to making three phone calls to Operation Rescue in one day and threatening the group’s employees.

Operation Rescue is a national Christian and anti-abortion organization headquartered in Wichita.

Thompson was originally indicted on four counts of transmitting threats through interstate communication. Prosecutors said he threatened in phone calls and voicemails to kill and rape Operation Rescue employees, murder their family members, sexually assault their daughters and that the devil was going to rape them.

The calls were made on Aug. 14, 2018.

In a story posted to Operation Rescue’s website the next day, the organization said the caller made death threats and threats of sexual violence after expressing anger over a 13-year-old article on the website. The caller identified himself as Christopher Thompson. At the time, no one at the organization recognized the name or knew if it was his true identity. The caller’s local phone number was blocked, but he called back from a different number.

Some of the threats were made in a sing-song voice, according to audio released by the organization.

“This person was angry with Operation Rescue over things that made no apparent sense,” Operation Rescue President Troy Newman said in the story on the organization’s website. “The threats were directly related to the work of Operation Rescue. His sick voicemail threat was unhinged and highly disturbing. We are all taking increased security precautions.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15. Thompson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.