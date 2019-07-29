Three men arrested after shooting early Monday

Police arrest three men after shooting on East Shadybrook Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of three men following a shooting early Monday morning in the 2700 block of East Shadybrook, near 21st and Grove. (July 29, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of three men following a shooting early Monday morning in the 2700 block of East Shadybrook, near 21st and Grove. (July 29, 2019)

Wichita police arrested three men in connection with a shooting near 21st and Grove early Monday morning.

Officer Charley Davidson said the men were arrested during a car stop at 17th and Hillside. Adonis Dailey, 18, of Wichita was jailed on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Deandre Greenley, 19, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, is facing a count of marijuana possession; and 19-year-old Broderick Lloyd of Wichita is suspected of committing an aggravated battery, he said.

Police say Lloyd got into a fight with a 25-year-old man outside of an address in the 2700 block of E. Shadybrook, shot the man in the foot and then fled in a gray Pontiac around 2 a.m. When police tracked down and stopped the car, Lloyd, Greenley and Dailey were in the backseat and two women were in the front. Police also found drugs and a handgun in the car, Davidson said.

Police talked to the women but didn’t arrest them. They took the men into custody without any problems, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Davidson said the shooting wasn’t random. Some of the men involved are documented gang members, he said, but it’s unclear whether the shooting or argument on Shadybrook is tied to any gang activity.