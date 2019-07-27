One dead, three injured after parking lot shooting in east Wichita

Miami Herald File

One man was killed and three others were injured Saturday morning in a shooting in east Wichita, officials said.

Investigators determined that on Saturday morning, a party was being held at a unit in Horizons East Apartments, in the 500 block of North Rock Road, when shots were fired by an unknown individual in the parking lot at around 2 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was shot and was pronounced dead at the apartments by medical personnel.

Two men, ages 21 and 22, and a woman, 19, were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries. The woman was being treated at the hospital for a serious gunshot wound but was expected to survive, according to a news release.

The two men were treated and released.

The deceased man’s name is being withheld from the media for 24 hours. He was an airman for the McConnell Air Force Base, according to a news release.

“We come together as a community to support our families and all those affected by this tragic incident,” said Richard Tanner, 22nd air refueling wing commander, in the release.

Wichita Police Department detectives were interviewing witnesses and asked anyone with information to contact Homicide at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.