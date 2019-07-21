Wichita police investigate shooting. Victim has gunshot wound to the head, radio indicates

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:13 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 900 block of South Topeka, near Kellogg and Broadway, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One patient was taken to a hospital, though the supervisor was not able to confirm the patient’s condition or injuries.

Emergency radio communication indicated one patient had a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW