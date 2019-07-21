Crime & Courts
Wichita police investigate shooting. Victim has gunshot wound to the head, radio indicates
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called at around 11:13 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 900 block of South Topeka, near Kellogg and Broadway, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One patient was taken to a hospital, though the supervisor was not able to confirm the patient’s condition or injuries.
Emergency radio communication indicated one patient had a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
