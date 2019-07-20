One dead, 1 critically injured in crash just outside Wichita city limits

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital with critical injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon just north of Wichita.

The crash was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at West 53rd Street North and Gow. That’s about a quarter-mile outside city limits near 53rd and Meridian and south of Valley Center.

53rd Street was closed from Hoover to Meridian Saturday afternoon while the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.