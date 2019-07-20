Wichita man shot, killed outside his home in Benjamin Hills neighborhood

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed outside his north Wichita home Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the Benjamin Hills neighborhood.

The man had just returned from a trip to the grocery store after work to his home on Columbine Lane near 25th Street and Amidon, a person who is familiar with the situation said.

That person asked that the man not be named until his family is notified by police. She said the man was robbed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wichita police are searching for the shooter or shooters involved.

If you have any information, please contact the Wichita Police Department homicide investigators at 316-268-4181 or you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.