Boyfriend arrested in 25-year-old Wichita woman’s shooting death

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s shooting death Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson discusses the shooting death of 25-year-old Elsey Puente in a home in the 3100 block of South Elizabeth on Tuesday evening. (July 17, 2016) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson discusses the shooting death of 25-year-old Elsey Puente in a home in the 3100 block of South Elizabeth on Tuesday evening. (July 17, 2016)

A 29-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend Tuesday night is facing possible murder charges.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Victor Manuel Castro was arrested at the home where 25-year-old Elsey Puente was found fatally wounded. Castro was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Davidson said officers went to the home in the 3100 block of South Elizabeth, near 31st and Seneca, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Puente inside “with a gunshot wound to her upper body.” He said the shooting happened after a “domestic violence disturbance” broke out between Castro and Puente inside of the house.

Puente’s four children were there when the shooting happened but were not harmed, Davidson said. The children are ages 2, 3, 5 and 8 and are now staying with family members. Castro is not their father, Davidson said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Puente died after she was taken to a Wichita hospital.

“The investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office” for formal charging, Davidson said Wednesday.

Castro is currently being held on suspicion of committing second-degree reckless murder and of criminal possession of a firearm, jail records show. He has prior convictions for criminal threat and aggravated assault stemming from a pair of 2016 Thomas County cases and finished serving those prison sentences in May, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.