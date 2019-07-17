Kansas sex offender who called kids ‘puppies’ gets 30 years in federal prison

Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd talk about the difficult task of investigating and prosecuting child sex cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd talk about the difficult task of investigating and prosecuting child sex cases.

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday ordered a Kansas sex offender who talked about child pornography with a federal inmate to serve 30 years in prison, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Prosecutors say Christopher Saemisch, 61, and the inmate used code words in their conversations including “antiques” for child pornography and “puppies” when they referred to children. Saemisch told the inmate he liked keeping and looking at explicit images of children and wanted to travel to Europe so he could have sex with minors. Prosecutors say he even boasted about having access to four children through a new babysitting job.

The inmate Saemisch was communicating with ratted him out to federal agents in April 2016. After that, federal agents posed as the inmate and talked to Saemisch online and set up accounts to receive child porn from him.

Saemisch, who was living in Kansas City at the time, was arrested on May 6, 2016, when he was at an event at a nudist campsite. He was convicted of distributing child pornography in the case in March.

Saemisch’s prior sex offenses include a 1999 Kansas conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 and several federal convictions in 1997.