Robber in duct-tape-covered rubber mask holds up gas station employee

Wichita police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint Monday night. (July, 16, 2019)

Wichita police are looking for a robber who wore a duct-tape-covered rubber mask during a holdup at a northwest Wichita gas station on Monday night.

Officer Charley Davidson said a 23-year-old woman employed at the Jump Start at 3805 W. 21st St. N. told officers that a masked teen or young man with a black gun approached her as she was outside of the store at about 10:25 p.m. Davidson said the robber pointed the gun at the employee, ordered her inside of the gas station and demanded money.

The employee turned over cash, and the robber ran away. No one was hurt but the robber was still on the loose Tuesday, Davidson said. The Jump Start is near 21st and I-235.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the robbery or the person responsible to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips also can be left online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or sent via the P3 mobile app.

The employee described the robber as a 5-foot, 6-inch tall thin, white male in his late teens. He has blonde hair, clear- or silver-framed eyeglasses and was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes, white gloves and a rubber mask with duct tape over the face during Monday’s robbery.