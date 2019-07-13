Toddler dies after crawling through dog door, falling in pool

Simple steps to ‘pool safely’ and preventing accidents this summer Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives.

A toddler died Saturday after he crawled through a dog door and fell into a pool in east Wichita.

The boy’s parents were house-sitting in the 2200 block of South Linden, near Pawnee and Rock, when he crawled through the dog door, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday Wichita police were called to the house, after the boy’s father pulled the boy from the swimming pool.

The father tried to save his son, but the child was unresponsive when police arrived and died on the scene, Davidson said.

Wichita police are investigating the boy’s death, Davidson said.

“The WPD sends its thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this tragic incident,” Davidson said.