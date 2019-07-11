Crime & Courts
Police ask for help identifying man accused of exposing himself at Wichita business
Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself.
Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County said a man “is accused of exposing himself to a female employee at a business in the 2300 block of E. Douglas.” The man is described as being 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and in his mid-20s.
Crime Stoppers also released a photo of the man.
Anyone with information the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
