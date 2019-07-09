Officer in WPD Tahoe among 6 people injured in crash in southeast Wichita, police say

A Wichita police officer in a patrol vehicle was among the people hurt in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:15 p.m. to an injury accident at the Harry and George Washington intersection, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

Six people were taken to a hospital, said Wichita police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler. One of them was a police officer who suffered a minor injury, said spokesman Officer Charley Davidson.

Investigators determined that the officer was traveling northbound on George Washington in a marked WPD Chevrolet Tahoe and a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling eastbound on Harry. The van collided with the SUV, striking the driver’s side of the Chevy.

Five people in the van were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There were two men, ages 36 and 39, and three women, ages 31, 32, and 58.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.