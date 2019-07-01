Internet provider took down ad for ‘jail broken’ PS3 game. Their servers were attacked

Getty Images

A Kansas man is headed to prison after an attack on computers of an internet provider that served multiple law enforcement and health care agencies.

Michael D. Golightley, 35, of Larned, was sentenced Monday to 27 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Golightley had previously been convicted of seven counts of damaging a protected computer and one count of threatening to damage a protected computer.

Prosecutors said that Golightley was angry at Nex-Tech after the internet service provider removed his classified ad for a PlayStation 3 video game that had been “jail broken,” or modified to bypass a system security check. He place the ad again, then threatened the company.

According to court documents, Golightley said in an email to Nex-Tech: “take down my ad again when my description dosnt (sic) violate copy right, I will violate this site by bringing it offline, fix the ad. if u make me upset, i will retaliate, your choice, and im (sic) not making a threat im (sic) very capable of bringing down this website.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors said Golightley contacted “an entity called DDosCity” to arrange a series of denial of service attacks on Nex-Tech’s computers. There were seven attacks in four days, court documents show, and prosecutors said they overloaded the company’s servers.

The attacks caused at least $5,000 in damage to the company’s computers, according to court documents, and caused potential threats to medical care and public health and safety. Prosecutors said that at the time of the March and April 2017 attacks, Nex-Tech’s customers included Ellis County EMS, hospitals in Russell County and Quinter, sheriff’s offices in Gove and Russell counties, a Larned library, the Pawnee County Courthouse and police and fire departments in Russell.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Golightley has previous convictions in Pawnee County for a 2003 theft and 2006 flee and elude law enforcement.