Missing 2-year-old boy may be in danger and with a family member, Clay Center police say

Lucas Ohlde Clay Center Police Department

Kansas police say a 2-year-old boy may be in danger amid a case of alleged interference with parental custody.

The Clay Center Police Department said Saturday in a pair of Facebook posts that Lucas Ohlde, 2, is missing and may be in danger.

“We have information that he is not in Clay Center,” the department said. “This is an alleged interference with parental custody incident and the child is allegedly with a family member.”

Police described the boy a having blond hair and blue eyes and weighing about 26 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121.