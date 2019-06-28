Wichita SWAT team called to standoff with reportedly armed suicidal man

Wichita police were called at around 7:45 a.m. Friday to a house on 58th Street South near Broadway. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police were called to a home on the south side Friday, where a reportedly suicidal man was inside with a gun.

Police were called at around 7:45 a.m. to a house on 58th Street near Broadway. A Wichita Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, vehicle was parked in front of a house.

People are being asked to avoid the area, but Broadway remains open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

