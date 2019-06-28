Crime & Courts

Wichita SWAT team called to standoff with reportedly armed suicidal man

Wichita police were called at around 7:45 a.m. Friday to a house on 58th Street South near Broadway.
Wichita police were called at around 7:45 a.m. Friday to a house on 58th Street South near Broadway. Chance Swaim The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police were called to a home on the south side Friday, where a reportedly suicidal man was inside with a gun.

Police were called at around 7:45 a.m. to a house on 58th Street near Broadway. A Wichita Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, vehicle was parked in front of a house.

People are being asked to avoid the area, but Broadway remains open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  