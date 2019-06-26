Wichita police investigating shooting with injuries near Planeview Park

File photo

Police are investigating an injury shooting near a south Wichita park.

Emergency crews were called just after 9 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Stearman for a reported shooting with injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor said he was not permitted to say how many patients were hurt or release their conditions.

The address of the shooting is on the southwest side of Planeview Park, near 31st Street South and Oliver.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.