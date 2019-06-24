Crime & Courts
Driver left car in reverse after Wichita police chase and it hit a patrol car, cops say
Wichita police arrested a man who was armed with a gun when he fled from officers early Sunday morning.
Two officers attempted to stop a black 2016 Nissan Maxima at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Kellogg and Oliver, Officer Charley Davidson said. The driver refused to stop the car, accelerated and fled from the officers.
The police vehicle pursuit ended at Glendale and Lewis, where the driver got out of the car and ran while holding a handgun, Davidson said. The driver left the car in reverse, and it struck a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage but no injuries. The driver was arrested after a foot chase, and a handgun was found near where he was taken into custody.
A passenger also ran from the car, but was not found, police said.
Police identified the driver as John Warner, 31, of Wichita. He was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing arrest, possession of marijuana, hit and run, traffic charges and an arrest and detain order through the Kansas Department of Corrections.
State prison records show Warner has prior convictions in Sedgwick County for robbery and drug possession.
The investigation is ongoing.
