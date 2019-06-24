Wichita man who ran drug distribution network sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Wichita man who admitted to running a drug ring has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking meth.

Daniel C. Nicholson, 54, was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Nicholson admitted in his plea that he bought meth outside of Kansas and used a network of subordinates to store and distribute the drugs in Wichita.

“Investigators found 27 pounds of methamphetamine when they served a search warrant at Nicholson’s home in the 11000 block of east Lewis in Wichita,” prosecutors said in the news release. “They also found $31,952 in cash.”