Wichita police arrest brothers caught stealing fans from Northwest High School
Wichita police arrested two brothers who were caught stealing fans from Northwest High School.
Police were called to a burglary-in-progress at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at the high school at 1220 N. Tyler, Officer Charley Davidson said. A Wichita Public Schools security guard reported seeing two men inside, identified as brothers Cody Michael Stewart, 26, and Braden Lynn Stewart, 27.
Officers found the men as they were leaving the school with two fans, and they were arrested and booked into jail, police said.
The brothers got into the school through “some type of opening in the roof area,” Davidson said.
The investigation is ongoing.
