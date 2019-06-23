Two people critically hurt, another seriously injured in Wichita crash, dispatch says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Wichita police are investigating a crash that hurt three people Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:02 p.m. to the intersection of 34th North and Ridge for a two-vehicle crash, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Paramedics took three patients to hospitals. The patients were in serious, critical and very critical conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.