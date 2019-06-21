First they stole a vehicle in Andover. Then they used it to ram a police car in Wichita

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police are looking for two men who used a stolen car to ram a police car in east Wichita on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. after an officer was dispatched to the 8900 block of East Harry to check for a stolen silver Chevrolet Malibu, Officer Kevin Wheeler of the Wichita Police Department said at a briefing.

The Malibu was stolen Thursday from the parking lot of the Andover YMCA, Capt. Joe Schroeder of the Andover Police Department said.

Wheeler said the officer found the vehicle at an apartment complex with two men inside.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“As the officer approached in his patrol vehicle, the suspect vehicle reversed, nearly striking the patrol car,” Wheeler said. “The vehicle then pulled forward, stopping briefly and then reversing again — this time striking the patrol car.”

He said the officer was not injured and the police vehicle sustained only minor damage.

“A brief traffic pursuit ensued eastbound on Harry,” Wheeler said. “The pursuit was quickly terminated by the officer, due to the suspect’s speed and erratic driving.”

Wheeler said the two men in the vehicle were Hispanic males in white T-shirts. He did not provide photographs or video from the pursuit or crash.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, which is being treated as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, to contact detectives at 316-268-4407.



