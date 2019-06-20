Wichita man stole from his mom, putting her at risk of nursing home eviction, DA says

. Getty Images

A Wichita man has been sentenced to probation after prosecutors said theft from his mother’s bank accounts put her at risk of being evicted from a nursing home.

John M. Queen, 53, was placed on probation for 5 years and ordered to pay back more than $21,000 that he stole from his mom, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release. Queen had previously pleaded no contest to felony theft in Sedgwick County District Court, and prosecutors dismissed related charges as part of the plea deal.

Prosecutors said that Queen was his mom’s durable power of attorney in 2015 and 2016 and was responsible for paying her bill at a Wichita nursing home. But her bill wasn’t being paid, and she was at risk of being evicted.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families investigated after the nursing home filed a report, then referred the case to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges. The news release states “that bank records showed Queen withdrew thousands in cash from his mother’s account and made dozens of charges at restaurants and stores.”

Queen could serve 5 months in state prison if he were to violate his probation.