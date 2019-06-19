Crime & Courts
After pleading guilty to sex trafficking 16-year-old girl, Wichita woman heads to prison
A Wichita woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl.
Brittany D. Knighton-Harris, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.
Knighton-Harris had originally been indicted on one sex crime charge of producing child pornography, federal court records show. That charge was dismissed and the sex trafficking charge filed prior to the plea deal.
In her plea, Knighton-Harris admitted that she used Backpage.com in July 2013 to post online advertisements to facilitate commercial sexual acts with the girl at a Topeka hotel. She also arranged for the girl to engage in sex acts in exchange for money in Wichita.
Backpage has since been seized by federal law enforcement.
