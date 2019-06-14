Kansas Supreme Court rules cap on pain, suffering damages is unconstitutional

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday struck down the state’s limitations on non-economic damage awards in personal injury cases, ruling that the current cap violates a person’s right to a jury trial under the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Right.

The high court issued the ruling in a Sedgwick County case filed by a woman who was hurt in November 2010 when a semi-truck rear-ended the car she was riding in. Diana K. Hilburn sued Enerpipe Ltd., alleging the crash was the result of the truck driver’s negligence and the company was liable.

At trial, a jury awarded Hilburn $335,000 in damages including $33,490.86 for medical expenses and $301.509.14 for non-economic damages such as pain, suffering and emotional anguish.

But a district court judge reduced the award by more than $51,000 to bring it in line with the state’s $250,000 award cap, which legislators passed in 1988 to cut the cost of malpractice insurance for physicians and rein in large jury awards.

Hilburn appealed the district court’s decision to reduce her award to the Court of Appeals, arguing that capping the damages in her case wasn’t reasonable or necessary to protect public interest. She also argued that Kansas law doesn’t provide an adequate alternative remedy for taking away her constitutional right to have a jury decide how much money she deserved. The Appeals Court rejected her arguments.

On Friday the Supreme Court reversed the decision, ruling 4-2 that the damages cap did in fact intrude on the jury’s ability to award to a plaintiff whatever damages they saw fit to compensate them for their injuries. Writing for the majority, Justice Carol Beier said that a specific legal test the high court used in 2012 to uphold the cap in a medical malpractice case “overlooked long-standing limitations on the Legislature’s power to modify the common law; overestimated the persuasive force of prior Kansas cases; and shortcut the necessary cost-benefit evaluation necessary when examining whether to keep or jettison originally erroneous precedent.”

Justices Marla Luckert and Dan Biles dissented, writing in a joint opinion that laws and regulations requiring the cap and motor carrier liability insurance were “reasonably necessary in the public interest to promote the public welfare” and that legislators had provided an adequate alternative remedy for Hilburn.

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss did not participate in the decision.

Wichita personal injury attorney Blake Shuart called Friday’s decision a “long overdue” ruling that helps “restore fairness in the court system.”

“This opinion places these important decisions back in the hands of Kansas juries, where they belong,” he said.

Dan Murray, state director of the National Federal of Independent Business, a small business advocacy organization, said he was disappointed by the ruling.

“Small businesses are especially vulnerable to bogus and abusive litigation,” he said in a prepared statement.

“One overzealous jury award could be enough to put a small business out of business.”