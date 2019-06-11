Clearwater police investigating accidental shooting that injured one, dispatch says

The Wichita Eagle

Clearwater police are investigating an accidental shooting that injured on person, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to an accidental shooting at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of South Byers in Clearwater, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor was not able to provide the patient’s condition, but paramedics speaking over the radio said that one person was awake and alert after suffering a single gunshot wound from a 9 mm weapon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.