Wichita police officers buy pool, toys for girl who wanted to go swimming, cops say

Two Wichita police officers bought a girl a kids pool and rubber ducky when she wanted to go swimming, police said.

“When one of our officer’s found out this little girl was sad because she couldn’t go swimming due to the pool being closed... he went into action and bought her a kids pool and his partner made sure the pool came with a rubber ducky!!” department spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The girl was wearing a swimsuit and goggles while playing in the dirt when the officers met her, according to a Facebook post by Kansas GOING BLUE that was shared by Wichita police.

“A big shout out to these officers for their kindness and dedication to the community they serve,” the Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook post. “They have made such a positive impact on this young girl’s life!”

