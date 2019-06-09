Wichita man who attacked police officer with butter knife at homeless shelter sentenced

What to do if you are stopped by police The Wichita Police Department offers advice to residents for what to do when you are stopped by a police officer. (Video courtesy of Wichita Police Department) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita Police Department offers advice to residents for what to do when you are stopped by a police officer. (Video courtesy of Wichita Police Department)

A Wichita man who was armed with a butter knife when he attacked a police officer trying to arrest him at a homeless shelter has been sentenced to over four years in state prison.

Darren Lee Hutcherson, 54, was sentenced Friday to 51 months in prison, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release. Hutcherson had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement.

Wichita police were dispatched to the Union Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in the 2800 block of North Hillside, on Oct. 10 to arrest Hutcherson on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant, Bennett said. Prison records show he was listed as an absconder the day before.

“In the Rescue Mission dining hall, officers told Hutcherson to put down a knife and put his hands behind his back,” Bennett said. “Hutcherson lunged at the officer, striking him in the upper chest. The knife fell to the floor after it struck the officer’s ballistic vest. The officer was not injured.”

Police previously said that Hutcherson used a metal butter knife to stab the officer below the throat. It struck the officer’s protective vest, but did not penetrate it.

Hutcherson was then arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, according to Sedgwick County Jail booking reports. Prosecutors then charged him with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer before amending it to the less-severe felony of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer prior to a plea deal.

The original aggravated battery charge in Sedgwick County District Court alleged that Hutcherson used a deadly weapon — a butter knife — to attack Officer Kevin Donohue.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Hutcherson has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Lyon counties dating back to 1990. The most recent prior conviction was in a 2017 case for flee and elude law enforcement in Sedgwick County.