Former Kansas woman killed days after moving into home of Okla. sex offender, cops say

Earl Oswalt Jr. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

A woman formerly from Hutchinson was killed days after moving into the home of an Oklahoma sex offender, investigators said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Chelsey Chaffin, 29, was killed two days after moving into the Stillwater, Okla., home of Earl Oswalt, 54. Oswalt is a registered sex offender who had been released from prison early after being convicted of rape, OSBI said.

Chaffin moved into a residence in the 2600 block of Gregory Lane in Stillwater on May 24, the bureau said. Oswalt, who owned the property, worked with Chaffin at a local tile company. She last spoke with her mom by text on May 25, and friends and family had not heard from her since.

Oswalt’s home address listed on the Oklahoma sex offender registry is in the same block of Gregory Lane.

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI investigators have arrested Oswalt on suspicion of murder. Investigators allege that he killed Chelsey on May 26 and dumped her body over a bridge into the Cimarron River the next day. The investigation is ongoing, and her body has not been found.

The bureau said that Oswalt is a registered sex offender who was paroled in 2017 after serving 20 years in prison of a 60-year sentence for first-degree rape.

Prison records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections show that Oswalt was convicted in Bryan County Court in 1998 of first-degree rape. Though he was sentenced to 40 years, he was discharged in 2014. Records also show that Payne County Court found in 2017 that he failed to register as a sex offender.

The Oklahoma sex offender registry shows Oswalt was also convicted of two counts of rape in 1999 in Sherman, Texas. The Texas sex offender registry shows that the victim in those two cases was a 16-year-old girl. Oswalt was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison after the 1999 child rape convictions.

Public records show that Chaffin was formerly from Hutchinson.