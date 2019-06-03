Teens rob Wichita gas station with stolen gun then flee in stolen truck, police say

The Wichita Eagle

Three teenagers are in trouble after police say they robbed a northwest Wichita gas station clerk with a stolen gun then led officers on a chase in a stolen truck.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said the teens — two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy — went into the Kwik Shop at 3750 N. Maize Rd. with the gun and demanded money from a 20-year-old clerk at about 3 a.m. Monday. The clerk gave the teens cash from the register then called 911 after they took off.

A Maize police officer spotted the teens leaving the Kwik Shop in a black Ford F-150 truck and tried to pull them over. But the teens fled, Davidson said.

Police chased the teens until the truck wrecked on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. The teens ran away from the crash but were caught by officers moments later, Davidson said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teens were taken to a Wichita hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, then booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of committing aggravated robbery. One of the 17-year-olds also is suspected of evading and eluding law enforcement, Davidson said. The other 17-year-old also is facing a possible kidnapping charge.