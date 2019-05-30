Boys caught stealing laptops from Wichita middle school overnight, police say

File photo

Wichita police say two boys who broke into Mayberry Middle School overnight damaged items inside and stole three laptops.

Officer Charley Davidson said a Board of Education security officer called 911 to report the break in at the school, 207 S. Sheridan, around 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Officers who went to check the burglary report saw the boys leaving through a door.

When the boys saw the officers, they ran off, Davidson said. But officers caught up with them and arrested them after a brief chase. Mayberry is located near Maple and West Street.

It’s was immediately unclear whether the boys, 12 and 14, were students there this past school year. Wichita public school district spokeswomen did not immediately respond to an email seeking that and other information about the extent of the damage. Summer break started last week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 12-year-old was carrying three laptops when officers saw the boys leaving the school, Davidson said. Police later found computers, a TV and other items damaged inside of Mayberry, as well as missing candy, he said.

Authorities booked the boys into the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, theft, destruction of property and curfew violations, Davidson said. The 12-year-old is also a runaway, he said.