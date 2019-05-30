Wichita doctor to pay $5.8 million over allegations he performed unnecessary cardiac procedures

Dr Joseph Galichia oversees a pacemaker operation in 2001. On Thursday, it was announced that he’s agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle claims he performed and billed for unnecessary cardiac stent procedures. salazar

A Wichita cardiologist will pay $5.8 million to settle U.S. Department of Justice allegations that he performed medically unnecessary cardiac stent procedures and improperly billed federal health care programs for them.

Joseph P. Galichia has agreed to pay the fine to resolve allegations that he and his Galichia Medical Group P.A. violated the False Claims Act, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. He also agreed not to participate in any federal health care programs for three years.

The department says the doctor knowingly submitted false billings to Medicare, the Defense Health Agency and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program from Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec. 31, 2014, for coronary stents he implanted that were not medically necessary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joseph Galichia has agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle a claims he charged for medically unnecessary cardiac stents. File photo

“Patient safety is critically important,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister for the District of Kansas said in a written statement. “Performing medically unnecessary procedures puts patients at risk and defrauds federal health care programs.”

This is the third False Claims Act settlement with Galichia and his medical group, who also paid $1.3 million in 2009 for submitting claims for services that were not provided or lacked proper documentation. In 2000, they paid a $1.5 million settlement over claims that they submitted claims for a higher level of service than provided, billed twice for the same services or billed for services not provided.