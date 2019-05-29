Five people hurt — four seriously, one critically — in Wichita crash, dispatch says

The Wichita Eagle

Police are investigating a crash in a north Wichita residential area that injured five people.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:46 p.m. Wednesday to the 2500 block of East Raleigh, near 25th and Grove, for a single-vehicle wreck, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Five people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Four of them were in serious condition, and one was in critical condition.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.