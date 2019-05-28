On-duty Kansas police lieutenant arrested after domestic violence incident, KBI says

The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas police officer and his girlfriend have been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident on Memorial Day.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said special agents arrested Junction City police Lt. Jason Waryan, 39, on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal restraint. His live-in girlfriend, Krysteen Harbert, 27, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

The Junction City Police Department asked the KBI to investigate the domestic violence incident at around 1 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred in the early morning hours between the couple in the 700 block of McClure Street, the KBI said. Waryan was on-duty at the time of the incident.

Waryan is listed on the night shift patrol supervisor team on the department’s website.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, the KBI said.