Man killed after standoff, shootout with Wichita police, chief says

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed by Wichita police after he fired at officers, police say.

It started a little before 2 a.m. Thursday morning, when Wichita police officers responded to reports of an explosion at MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of West MacArthur. When officers got there, they could hear gunfire coming from the complex, Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

Wichita police called in a SWAT unit and some of the apartments were evacuated, Ramsay said.

There was a standoff at the apartments until around 6 a.m., when the man began shooting at police. Two different officers returned fire and shot multiple times, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Ramsay said Wichita police officers tried to talk to the suspect by phone, but that police determined the man’s identity and suspected he was having a mental health problems.

The 56-year-old man began shooting at armored vehicles, and nearly hit an officer — “like, within an inch,” Ramsay said.

The man’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information Thursday.