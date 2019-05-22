Crime & Courts
Wichita police say woman’s shooting may have been drug related
A shooting in southeast Wichita that sent a 20-year-old woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the stomach could have been related to drugs, police say.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of South Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver, where a home had come under gunfire.
Inside the home were a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. They told police no one had been injured in the shooting, but police learned the woman had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach.
She was taken to the hospital and released, Wichita police Officer Kevin Wheeler said. He said it was a minor injury.
Tristyn Cowling, 23, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.
“This was not a random incident and we believe that it was drug related,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler would not say how drugs were involved.
