Wichita police say woman's shooting may have been drug related

A shooting in southeast Wichita that sent a 20-year-old woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the stomach could have been related to drugs, police say.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of South Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver, where a home had come under gunfire.

Inside the home were a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. They told police no one had been injured in the shooting, but police learned the woman had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach.

She was taken to the hospital and released, Wichita police Officer Kevin Wheeler said. He said it was a minor injury.

Tristyn Cowling, 23, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

“This was not a random incident and we believe that it was drug related,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler would not say how drugs were involved.

