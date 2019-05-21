One person critically injured after shooting in southeast Wichita, dispatch says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city that left one person hurt.

Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at around 2:15 p.m. to the 800 block of South Terrace Drive, near Lincoln and Oliver. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Wichita police officers and detectives are investigating.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.