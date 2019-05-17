Crime & Courts
One person dead after south Wichita shooting, police investigating, dispatch says
Wichita police are investigating a fatal Friday afternoon shooting.
Emergency crews were called at around 4:20 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of South Parkwood, near Harry and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene.
The police homicide investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
