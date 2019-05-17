One person dead after south Wichita shooting, police investigating, dispatch says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Wichita police are investigating a fatal Friday afternoon shooting.





Emergency crews were called at around 4:20 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of South Parkwood, near Harry and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The police homicide investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.