Kansas sheriff accused of giving away county’s gun as a gift is arrested again

By Jason Tidd

March 29, 2019 04:18 PM

A Kansas sheriff accused of giving away a county-owned gun as a gift has been arrested again, this time on new counts of felony theft.

Geary County Sheriff Anthony J. “Tony” Wolf, 44, was arrested at around 2 p.m. Friday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on suspicion of two counts of felony theft. He was arrested at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office in Junction City, then booked into the Geary County Jail.

“The charge alleges Wolf used county funds to purchase items that were then sold for personal profit, or maintained for personal use,” KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release.

Wolf had appeared at a pre-trial conference earlier in the morning regarding charges stemming from his Oct. 18, 2018 arrest, the KBI said.

After the October arrest, the KBI said Wolf was accused of giving away a county-owned firearm as a gift to a third party and of misusing public funds.

The KBI initiated an investigation in August. Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis was appointed as special prosecutor for the case.

Wolf was placed on administrative leave after the October arrest, the KBI said.

