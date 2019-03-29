Swatter Tyler Barriss sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in federal cases

Updated: 11:10 a.m: U.S. District Judge Eric Meglren on Friday morning ordered Tyler Barriss to serve a total of 20 years in federal prison for a series of swattings he carried out across the country.

After he’s released from federal prison, Barriss will serve five years of supervised release. He also has to pay $5,000 to the Kansas Crime Victim’s Compensation fund to reimburse it for a payout it made to the family of fatal Wichita swatting victim Andrew Finch.

The sentence includes 150 months imprisonment for the Kansas case, 90 months in prison for a variety of charges he racked up in federal court in California, and 30 months in prison for calling in bomb threats to the Federal Trade Commission building and FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Melgren ordered Barriss serve the Kansas and California sentences back to back. The Washington D.C. sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the others.





In comments to the court Friday, Barriss asked for the Finch familiy’s forgiveness.

“I take full responsibility in what happened to him,” Barriss said, adding that if he hadn’t called Wichita emergency services on Dec. 28, 2017, “Andrew Finch never would have lost his life.”

“If I could take it back I would. ... I’m just so sorry for that.”

Original story: Tyler Barriss — who made a fake emergency call that ended with the police shooting death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch in 2018, the nation’s first fatal swatting — is being sentenced Friday in federal prison for a host of swattings and bomb hoaxes he made to schools, government buildings and businesses across the country.

He’s expected to receive 20 to 25 years in prison.

His federal public defender, Rich Federico, said in court Friday that following the hearing he understands the state court charges against Barriss will be dismissed by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Barriss is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to Finch’s death in that case.

Bennett and U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister are set to hold a joint press conference following this morning’s federal sentencing hearing.

Barriss pleaded guilty in November to 51 federal charges. He was arrested following the Dec. 28, 2017, fatal shooting of Finch by Wichita police. Police responded to an emergency call reporting a homicide and hostage situation at Finch’s home, not knowing it was a hoax.

Officer Justin Rapp shot Finch with a rifle from his post across the street after Finch stepped out on his porch to see why there were police lights outside. Police claim Finch didn’t comply with commands to keep his hands up. Finch’s family says Finch posed no threat, was unarmed and had no clue what was going on.