One hurt when two groups exchange gunfire near Wichita State and city park, police say

By Jason Tidd

March 28, 2019 08:43 PM

One person was hurt and taken to a hospital after two groups exchanged gunfire near Fairmount Park and the Wichita State University campus, police said.

Wichita police were called at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious character and shots fired call, Officer Charley Davidson said. The shooting was reported to be in the area of the 4200 block of East Regents, about a block south of the Experiential Engineering Building on Wichita State’s campus.

Officers responding to the area saw officers responded to area, saw a male and female who matched the descriptions of two people reported to be involved in suspicious character call, Davidson said.

A short foot pursuit started in the area of 16th and Fairmount and ended about a block away, in the area of 17th and Holyoke, Davidson said. Police recovered a handgun as a result of the foot chase, and both individuals were arrested.

Investigators have determined the shooting happened in the area of Shocker and Vesta, where a street crosses the Redbud Trail and about two blocks south of the Experiential Engineering Building on WSU’s campus, police said. They determined that two groups of people exchanged gunfire: a male and female on foot and a male and female in a vehicle.

A 19-year-old man in the vehicle was shot, then taken to a home about a block away, in the 1500 block of North Broadview, where families members then took him to a hospital, Davidson said. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have since found the vehicle involved and spoken with the female who was inside at the time of the shooting. The incident is not believed to be random, Davidson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

