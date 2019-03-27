Crime & Courts

Wichita police arrest girl on school bus with stolen, loaded gun in her backpack

By Jason Tidd

March 27, 2019 03:53 PM

TNS file photo

Wichita police arrested a teenage girl on a school bus Wednesday morning after she was suspected of stealing a loaded gun.

Police were called at around 7:10 a.m. after a 38-year-old parent reported her handgun missing, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. The mother said she suspected her daughter may have taken her gun with her onto a school bus.

Officers found the child, a 16-year-old girl, on a bus at Maple and Glenn with a loaded gun in her backpack, Davidson said. She was arrested without further incident.

The girl was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and theft, police said.

No threats were made to any students, no school was disrupted and no injuries were reported, police said.

