Video shows woman stealing tip jar from Reverie Roasters in library, Wichita cops say

Surveillance video shows a woman stealing the tip jar at Reverie Roasters: Café at the Library earlier this month, according to a post from the Wichita Police Department.
The 24-second video shows a woman walking up to the coffee shop’s front counter as another person is standing there.
The woman then reached across the counter, in front of the other person, and grabbed the trip jar before walking away.
The video was taken from inside Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library on March 11 at about 5:30 p.m.
If you know who the woman is, police ask that you call the investigations section at 316-268-4407, or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.
