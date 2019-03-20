Alcohol likely factor in crash that killed Wichita woman Tuesday, police say

Wichita police say alcohol is a likely factor in a traffic crash that killed a 57-year-old Wichita woman late Tuesday at Kellogg and Webb Road.

Yvonne Recchio died after the 2017 Honda CRV she was riding in collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon Denali at about 10:50 p.m. in the intersection. She was a passenger in the back seat.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the collision and which vehicle had the right of way.

“It is believed that alcohol was a factor causing this accident,” he said, adding that the possible intoxication issue involved at least one person in the Yukon.

A 35-year-old man was driving the Yukon south on Webb Road with a 34-year-old passenger when it hit the Honda CRV as it was headed east on Kellogg. Recchio was in the Honda with a 31-year-old man, who was driving, and a 57-year-old man. The men suffered minor injuries, Davidson said.

“The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made” as of Wednesday morning, he said.