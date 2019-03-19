Ex-Wichita lawyer admits to stealing more than $132,000 from clients

An ex-lawyer from Wichita who stole money from his clients pleaded guilty to a federal embezzlement charge on Monday.

Christopher O’Brien, 69, admitted to taking more than $132,000 from the bankruptcy estate of a couple he represented, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. The former attorney voluntarily surrendered his Kansas law license and agreed to pay more than $728,000 to the couple, Roger and Maria Altis, and others as a part of his plea agreement, McAllister said. He was charged in January.

O’Brien is due to be sentenced June 3. He faces up to five years in federal prison, McAllister said.

