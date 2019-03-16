Sheriff’s office says inmate’s death at Sedgwick County Jail was likely self-inflicted

An inmate’s death Friday night at the Sedgwick County Jail was likely the result of self-inflicted asphyxiation, the sheriff’s office said.
The inmate was found unresponsive in Pod 6 of the detention facility at around 6:40 p.m., Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Tim Myers said in a news release.
Jail staff and medical personnel completed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrive about 13 minutes later, the release said. Paramedics continued to treat the inmate until around 7:16 p.m., when he was pronounced dead.
“Preliminary reports indicate the inmate died by self-inflicted asphyxiation,” Myers said.
The name of the inmate is being withheld pending family notification.
Sheriff’s detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, the release said. The inmate’s body was taken to the coroner to determine the exact cause of death.
“This incident was the first in-custody death of 2019,” the sheriff’s office said. “Since 2016, there have been approximately 143 suicide attempts in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.”
