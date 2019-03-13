Woman who took 10-year-old burn victim’s GoFundMe money gets probation

A woman who spent thousands in donations raised for a Haysville child on her own bills has been ordered to serve a year of probation, according to court records.

Cinthia Davis, 34, set up a GoFundMe account to gather money for the 10-year-old, who was burned in 2015. But instead of giving it to the girl and her family, Davis and her husband, Martin Joe Kerr, used the cash to pay their water and gas bills, eat out and buy items at Walmart, Kmart and pawnshops, according to evidence presented at Davis’ three-day trial in January.

The account raised $8,145 in less than a month thanks to donations from 124 people. Davis and Kerr withdrew all of the money and spent it over 60 days.

Davis, who was convicted at trial, received the probation sentence on one count of felony theft. Her husband pleaded guilty for his role in the theft and was sentenced to probation last year.