Cop shoots pit bull at Wichita home after dog bites officer’s partner, police say

Wichita police say that an officer shot a pit bull after the dog attacked a second cop.

Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 4400 block of east Boston, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. That’s near Harry and Oliver in southeast Wichita. The tenant at the residence had called 911 reporting “hearing unusual noises,” police said.

“Upon arrival, two WPD officers knocked at the front door, and the tenant opened the front door to allow the officers to check the residence,” Davidson said. “At that time, a pit bull ran out of the home and bit one of the officers on the leg, causing a laceration requiring stitches and a possible knee sprain.

“The second WPD officer fired one shot at the dog with his handgun, striking it. The dog then fled and was later located by a WPD animal control officer. The dog has been taken to an emergency vet for medical care.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Police said that the home’s tenant was unable to provide shot records for the dog, so the pit bull will be quarantined for about 10 days. That is standard procedure involving a dog biting a person, Davidson said.

No arrests have been made and there was no evidence of a break-in, police said.