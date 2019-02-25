Man with gunshot wound to his head found in a vehicle in south Wichita

A 27-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound in his head early Sunday morning, Officer Paul Cruz said during Monday’s news briefing.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of S. Fern at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Cruz said. That’s a residential area. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the car in critical condition.
The man was taken to the hospital, and is still in a life-threatening condition, Cruz said.
Police are investigating if the man was shot in the car and if the man lived at the home he was parked in front of, Cruz said. He said investigators have multiple leads on the incident, but they are asking for anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments